Watch Ethan Hawke, Michael Urie, Rebecca Naomi Jones, More in Another Edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

The monologues will premiere April 7.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues returned for a fourth edition of virtual performances April 7, with videos—filmed from homes—released from 6 PM ET through midnight. Among the performers acting out a monologue in this round were be Michael Urie (Grand Horizons), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!), Ethan Hawke (True West), Isaac Cole Powell (West Side Story), and Wayne Brady (Kinky Boots).

The monologues premiered on IGTV (@24HourPlays), where they are currently available to watch. They'll be released at 24HourPlays.com at 6 PM ET April 8.

At 6 PM April 6, 21 writers were each paired with an actor (remotely) to craft an original monologue for that performer. The writers for the fourth edition of Viral Monologues are Melis Aker, Will Arbery, Kevin Artigue, David Auburn, Lee Edward Colston II, Karen Hartman, Joy Kecken, Dan Kois, David Lindsay-Abaire, Roger Q Mason, Michael Mitnick, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Christopher Oscar Peña, Max Posner, Erica Saleh, Sarah Schulman, Betty Shamieh, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Charly Evon Simpson, Blair Singer, and Lizzie Stern.

Rounding out the performer line-up were Tony winners Reed Birney and Deanna Dunagan, Bill Camp, Michael Cyril Creighton, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Ben Feldman, Marin Ireland, Mia Katigbak, Vella Lovell, Justine Lupe, Elizabeth Marvel, Adriene Mishler, Jamie Ray Newman, Portia, Armando Riesco, and Marlo Thomas.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The series launched March 17, followed by a second round on March 24 and a third March 31.

