Watch Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Cast Share Advice From West End, Drag Queen Names, More

The movie musical adaptation is streaming September 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

As Max Harwood, Lauren Patel, and Jonathan Butterell prepared for their first experience on film, the cast and director of the movie adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie turned to the West End cast for some advice. Check out above what they learned, how they came up with their own drag queen names, and what it was like to film just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Sharon Horgan talks about playing the role of Miss Hedge.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie streams September 17 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Harwood as Jamie New/Mimi Me, Richard E. Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, Lauren Patel as Pritti Pasha, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Ralph Ineson as Wayne New, Adeel Akhtar as Iman Masood, Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton, and Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New.

READ: Reviews for Movie Adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Butterell and Kate Prince, director and choreographer of the original production, respectively, reprise their work for the movie. Songs from Dan Gillespie Sells and screenwriter Tom MacRae’s original score are used in the film.

