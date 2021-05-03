Watch Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez in Trailer for Halston

The series follows the American fashion designer's rise to fame—and fall from grace—with Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli.

"I'm going to change the face of American fashion," says Roy Halston Frowick in the trailer for Halston on Netflix. Check out it out above ahead of the premiere May 14, featuring Ewan McGregor in the title role and Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, one of the fashion designer's closest friends.

Joining McGregor and Rodriguez on screen are the previously announced Kelly Bishop, David Pittu, Sullivan Jones, Bill Pullman, Gian Franco Rodriguez, Rory Culkin, Rebecca Davan, and Vera Farmiga.

Ryan Murphy produces alongside series director Dan Minahan, McGregor, Ian Brennan, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, Alexis Martin Wooddall, and Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon of Killer Films. Serving on the writing team are Murphy, Brennan, White, Ted Malawer, Tim Pinckney, and Kristina Woo.

The limited series about the designer who revolutionized American fashion in the ’70s is part of Murphy’s producing deal with Netflix, which includes upcoming adaptations of The Legend of Georgia McBride and A Chorus Line.

Recent output from the deal include the stage-to-screen versions of The Boys in the Band and The Prom, along with Season 1 of Ratched and the limited series Hollywood.

