Watch: Faith Salie Shares How Her Solo Play Approval Junkie Went From Page to the Stage

The play from the Emmy winner continues through December 12 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Developed in collaboration with and directed by Amanda Watkins, Faith Salie’s Approval Junkie, now playing Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre, is a personal story of a lifetime spent looking for validation in all the wrong places. Watch the video above to hear more about the process of adapting her first book for the stage. From winning her high school beauty pageant, to picking the perfect outfit to wear to her divorce, Salie is the ultimate approval seeker. Through her witty, candid, and sometimes heartbreaking recollections, Salie reflects on a lifetime of looking for validation in all the wrong places—and reveals how she finally won gold stars from her toughest critic: herself. The world premiere of Approval Junkie was originally produced by The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. Approval Junkie continues Off-Broadway through December 12. Tickets are on sale at Audible.com/MinettaLane.