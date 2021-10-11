Watch Freestyle Love Supreme Perform 'Margarita Machine' with Amber Ruffin

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Freestyle Love Supreme Perform 'Margarita Machine' with Amber Ruffin
By Dan Meyer
Oct 11, 2021
Buy Tickets to Freestyle Love Supreme
 
The improv group celebrated their return to Broadway with a tribute to salt rims and drunken shenanigans.

It’s never too early for a song about margaritas. Using a audience suggestion, the latest improv creation from Freestyle Love Supreme arrived with a little help from Amber Ruffin on her late night show October 8. Check out Ruffin, along with Tarik Davis a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway, Kaila Mullady a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, Anthony Veneziale a.k.a. Two-Touch performing “Margarita Machine” above.

Freestyle Love Supreme returned to Broadway October 7 at the Booth Theatre. The show originally premiered in the 2019-2020 season and picked up a Special Tony Award. In addition to Davis, Mullady, and co-founder Veneziale, the company includes Andrew Bancroft a.k.a. Jelly Donut, Kurt Crowley a.k.a. The Lord and Lady Crowley, Aneesa Folds a.k.a. Young Nees, and Chris Sullivan a.k.a. Shockwave.

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail along with Veneziale, the group’s origins and journey to Broadway is documented in the Hulu feature film We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

Ruffin is also developing close ties to theatre, having signed on to co-write with Matthew López the book for the musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot.

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard back), Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front), and Aneesa Folds in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Anthony Veneziale, and Kaila Mullady in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, and Kurt Crowley (on Keyboard) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.