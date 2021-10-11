Watch Freestyle Love Supreme Perform 'Margarita Machine' with Amber Ruffin

The improv group celebrated their return to Broadway with a tribute to salt rims and drunken shenanigans.

It’s never too early for a song about margaritas. Using a audience suggestion, the latest improv creation from Freestyle Love Supreme arrived with a little help from Amber Ruffin on her late night show October 8. Check out Ruffin, along with Tarik Davis a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway, Kaila Mullady a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, Anthony Veneziale a.k.a. Two-Touch performing “Margarita Machine” above.

Freestyle Love Supreme returned to Broadway October 7 at the Booth Theatre. The show originally premiered in the 2019-2020 season and picked up a Special Tony Award. In addition to Davis, Mullady, and co-founder Veneziale, the company includes Andrew Bancroft a.k.a. Jelly Donut, Kurt Crowley a.k.a. The Lord and Lady Crowley, Aneesa Folds a.k.a. Young Nees, and Chris Sullivan a.k.a. Shockwave.

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail along with Veneziale, the group’s origins and journey to Broadway is documented in the Hulu feature film We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

Ruffin is also developing close ties to theatre, having signed on to co-write with Matthew López the book for the musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot.

