Watch: From Audition to Premiere, a Conversation with West Side Story's Ilda Mason

The Panamanian actor shares stories and exclusive behind-the-scenes images from the new film adaptation of the Broadway favorite.

Ilda Mason, who plays Luz in the recently released Steven Spielberg-directed film adaptation of West Side Story, has a lengthy relationship with the Bernstein-Sondheim musical; it is the first musical she was cast in when she moved to the United States in 2013. Watch the video above to hear about the process and see some exclusive behind-the-scenes images.

The movie, featuring choreography by Tony winner Justin Peck, hit movie theatres December 10 after being pushed back from a December 2020 release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ansel Elgort and newcomer Zegler star as Tony and Maria, with Tony winner Alvarez as Bernardo, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Corey Stoll as Lietenant Schrank, and EGOT winner and star of the original 1961 film Rita Moreno in the newly created role of Valentina (a take on the role of Doc).

A host of Broadway alumni help fill out the cast, including Dear Evan Hansen Tony nominee Mike Faist, Ezra Menas, Paloma Garcia-Lee, David and Jacob Guzman, Ricky Ubeda, Ben Cook, Sara Esty, Garett Hawe, Talia Ryder, Tanairi Vazquez, Eloise Kropp, Kevin Csolak, and Jess LeProtto.