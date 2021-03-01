Watch Gavin Creel and Shoshana Bean Sing ‘Love Shack’ in Live Pop-Up Performance

The stars took part in one of the first NY PopUps events, as part of the state's arts revitalization program.

The “Love Shack” was a little old place down in lower Manhattan this weekend, as Tony winner Gavin Creel and Wicked and Waitress alum Shoshana Bean took part in one of the first NY PopsUp live performances February 27. Check out the stars singing the B-52's hit and Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” (from a COVID-safe storefront window on Essex Street) above.

For the performance, Creel and Bean were joined by Ximone Rose, Nadia DiGiallonardo, Marques Walls, and Meghan Toohey. The appearance was teased by a tweet from the new account @NYPopsUp . A second performance at the same Essex Crossing location took place February 28 with J’nai Bridges, Or Scraiber, Bobbi Jene Smith, Brian J. Nash, and Vinson Fraley.

As previously announced , hundreds of free events will make stages out of New York’s existing landscapes this year as part of NY Pops Up, which serves to revive the Empire State's arts scene following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Slated to perform in upcoming events are Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mandy Patinkin, Raja Feather Kelly, Larry Owens, Billy Porter, Rhiannon Giddens, Jonathan Groff, Kelli O’Hara, Danielle Brooks, Idina Menzel, Taylor Mac, Sutton Foster, and Jessie Mueller. Given the impromptu nature and surprise element of the pop-up format, not all performances are announced in advance.