Watch George Salazar, Lesli Margherita, and Alex Brightman in a Sneak Peek at the Broadway-Themed Digital Soap Opera As the Curtain Rises

The new podcast chronicles the behind-the-scenes drama of Avvatar, the Musical.

As the Curtain Rises, a Broadway-themed digital soap opera, debuted October 22. Additional episodes of the series, written by producer Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde) and Mark Peikert (former Playbill editor-in-chief) and produced by Broadway Podcast Network, are released each Thursday.

In the sneak peek above, newbie agent Maxwell Fernsby (George Salazar) evades the question about Avvatar, The Musical: “Is the new show based on the Avatar movie?” Broadway Disher (Lesli Margherita) responds to the notion that Kaye (Ashley Park) and Bobby (Michael Urie) are the perfect team to pull off writing this new musical. And, who really knows what The Narrator (Alex Brightman) is talking about anyway?

As the Curtain Rises, which was created and recorded during the quarantine, is produced by Berinstein, Alan Seales, and the Broadway Podcast Network and executive-produced by Liz Armstrong. It is edited and features sound design by Bart Fasbender with Avvatar music by Matthew Sklar, sound engineering by Seales, banshee wrangling by Bill Berloni, and direction by Berinstein.

Go for a deep dive behind-the-curtain in As the Curtain Rises, Broadway's first insider digital soap opera, at BPN.FM/ATCR.