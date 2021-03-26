Watch Gershwin's 'Rhapsody in Blue' Come to Life With In-Person Performance at the Guggenheim

Choreographer Caleb Teicher and pianist-composer Conrad Tao presented their collaboration as part of Works & Process' new series.

Works & Process kicked off its new series at the Guggenheim Museum—bringing live performance to the space for the first time in the coronavirus pandemic—March 20 with an apt salute to New York City: Rhapsody in Blue.

The performance featured pianist-composer Conrad Tao, who presented his arrangement of Gershwin’s musicalization of the liveliness of Jazz Age New York. Joining him were choreographer Caleb Teicher and his eponymous dance company. Tao and Teicher previously collaborated on the Works & Process commission More Forever.

Check out a clip from the event above. In addition to Teicher and Tao, the video features dancers LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Gaby Cook, Abdiel Jacobsen, Jennifer Jones, and Macy Sullivan.

The piece was developed as part of Works & Process' bubble residency program, where artists incubate for two-week sessions; on the last day of the residency, they travel to the museum to present their work in the venue’s rotunda.

Each of the bubble residencies will perform in ticketed events through June 20. All are scheduled for 8 PM; the next two—Chris Celiz and Anthony Vito Rodriguez (a.k.a. Invertebrate)’s The Missing Element and Masterz at Work Dance Family with Courtney ToPanga Washington—have also added 6 PM performances on March 30 and 31, respectively. (Tickets go on sale 72 hours prior to each performance).

Later performances will include countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo with The American Modern Opera Company (April 4), excerpts from Isaac Mizrahi and Nico Muhly’s Third Bird with Dance Heginbotham (April 18), and Omari Wiles’ New York Is Burning as performed by Les Ballet Afrik (May 4).

Additionally, Guggenheim patrons may catch unannounced daytime performances at the venue as part of the NY PopsUp Festival, following Department of Health protocols.