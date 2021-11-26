Watch Girl From the North Country Broadway Cast Share Their Thanksgiving Moments

Jeannette Bayardelle, Mare Winningham, Austin Scott, and more discuss the holiday on stage and off.

This holiday season, the Broadway cast of Girl From the North Country sat down to talk about celebrating Thanksgiving on stage every night and what they’re thankful for this holiday season. Check out Jeannette Bayardelle, Mare Winningham, Austin Scott, and more above.

Girl From the North Country resumed performances October 13 at the Belasco Theatre. The Bob Dylan jukebox musical opened March 5, 2020, before the theatre industry shuttered for more than a year.

Many of the original cast members returned, including Bayardelle, Winningham, and Scott, along with Todd Almond, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, and Chelsea Lee Williams. Colin Bates joined the company.

Featuring a book by director Conor McPherson and music from Dylan's catalog, the musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.

The Broadway staging is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O’Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic, and The Public Theater, with Aaron Lustbader serving as executive producer.

