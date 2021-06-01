Watch Girl From the North Country Star Todd Almond Sing 'Duquesne Whistle'

The performance was filmed on stage at the Belasco Theatre, home of the Bob Dylan musical.

Ahead of its reopening on Broadway in October, Girl From the North Country star Todd Almond returned to the Belasco Theatre to perform a rendition of "Duquesne Whistle." Check out the performance, directed by Almond's co-star Kimber Elayne Sprawl and using superimposed footage from the musical, above.

As previously announced, most of the cast will return to the Bob Dylan jukebox musical. Joining Almond are Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham. Colin Bates will join the company, replacing Colton Ryan as Gene Laine.

Featuring a book by director Conor McPherson and music from Dylan's catalog, the musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

READ: Do You Need to Know Bob Dylan Music to Love Girl From the North Country?

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.

The Broadway staging is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O’Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic, and The Public Theater, with Aaron Lustbader serving as executive producer.

