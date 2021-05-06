Watch Girls5Eva's Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps Sing 'Wannabe'

By Dan Meyer
May 06, 2021
 
The cast of the new comedy visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for some Spice Girls karaoke.

The cast of Girls5Eva is taking us back to the '90s with their "zig-a-zig ah"s. Check out Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps singing the Spice Girls hit song "Wannabe," including Goldsberry taking on Scary Spice's rap bridge and replacing the lyrics with her co-stars names, during a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Girls5Eva follows a faded girl group band 20 years later as they try to recapture the magic after a young rapper samples on of their songs on a hit track. Tony winner Goldsberry (Hamilton) plays the group's diva Wickie with Tony nominee Bareilles (Waitress) as the calm and centered Dawn, Philipps as the ditzy Summer, and Pell as singer-turned-dentist Gloria—the younger version of which is played by Mean Girls alum Erika Henningsen in flashbacks.

Tony nominee Ashley Park (Henningsen's Mean Girls co-star) plays the group's fifth member, who passed away in an infinity pool accident in between the height of their popularity and their resurgence. In addition to the gals, the cast features Tony nominee Andrew Rannells and Daniel Breaker as Kev and Scott, husbands to Summer and Dawn, respectively.

The series, which debuts on Peacock May 6, hails from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino. All eight episodes of the first season drop on the streamer at the same time.

