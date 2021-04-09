Watch Glee and The Boys in the Band Virtual Reunions at 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, and Robin de Jesús accepted the award for Outstanding Film, Limited Release.

Cast members from The Boys in the Band and Glee took the virtual stage at the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards April 8 to celebrate the impact both projects had on the LGBTQIA+ community. The former won Outstanding Film, Limited Release while the latter reunited virtually to celebrate the life of Naya Rivera, who passed away in June 2020.

Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, and Robin de Jesús accepted the award on behalf of the movie adaptation of Mart Crowley’s film. “It’s so important for the LGBTQ community that our history and our stories are preserved and retold in pieces like this that Mart wrote in 1968,” said Parsons. “A lot has changed since then in the way that the world sees us and the way that we see ourselves.”

“Let’s keep doing the work, let’s keep sharing our stories, let’s keep showing the world we deserve empathy, sympathy, and compassion, that we matter,” De Jesús concluded. “And that we have a place in this world.”

Among the Glee cast members paying tribute to Rivera and her character Santana Lopez were Matthew Morrison, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Chris Colfer, and Jane Lynch. In a trailblazing moment for queer Latine teen representation on TV 10 years ago, Santana came out as a lesbian. The revelation followed two and a half seasons of sexual exploration and a number of on-and-off moments with fellow cheerleader Brittany (played by Heather Morris, also appearing during the reunion), leading fans dub them Brittana. Check out their reunion below.

