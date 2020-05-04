Watch Glee and The Light in the Piazza Star Matthew Morrison Talk About His Stage Career and New Album Disney Dreamin'

The Tony- and Emmy-nominated performer shares stories from his stage career, and why his new album was inspired by his son.

Stage and screen star Matthew Morrison released new album Disney Dreamin' March 6, and then watched as the world came to a halt due to the spread of COVID-19. But listeners needed his album of Disney covers—expertly rearranged into fresh new takes on beloved classics—now more than ever.

Recorded as a love letter to his young son, Morrison brings his own flair and style to 10 tracks from movies ranging from The Jungle Book to Pinocchio to Aladdin, even bringing Shoshana Bean along to duet on "A Whole New World."

He stopped by Playbill LIVE! May 1 to talk about the album and share memories from his time on Glee, his Tony-nominated turn in The Light in the Piazza, how he won the role of Link Larkin in Hairspray, and even busted out a ukulele for a little Rodgers and Hammerstein-penned serenading. Watch the video above (Morrison joins at 13:38), and purchase Disney Dreamin' here!

