Watch: Go Behind the Scenes of Blindness at Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre

The light-sound experience, one of the first theatrical events to open in NYC, is set to close on July 25.

Check out Blindness associate director Markus Potter and U.S. associate sound designer Chris Cronin above as they share with Playbill the challenges of bringing this production to life. The socially distanced narrative by Tony winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) debuted at London’s Donmar Warehouse in August, and was the first indoor theatrical production to open in New York City following the shutdown in March.

The final presentation will take place July 25 at the Daryl Roth Theatre (after initially announcing performances through September 5).

Blindness began April 2 Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The piece uses sound and light effects (including binaural headphone technology) in lieu of live performers. The story charts perhaps familiar territory—a sudden pandemic—that leaves its victims without sight. It is narrated by Olivier winner Juliet Stevenson and based on José Saramago’s dystopian novel of the same name.

The production features sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and additional designs by Lizzie Clachan. Additional creatives in the U.S. include Potter, Cronin, and associate lighting designer Gina Scherr.

In New York, Blindness is produced by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Bergère, Tom Tuft, No Guarantees, and Gabrielle Palitz/Jack Lane.