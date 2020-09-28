Watch Hadestown's Timothy Hughes Join Built for the Stage for Motivation Monday

By Playbill Staff
Sep 28, 2020
 
The weekly interview and fitness series from Coach Joe Rosko streams every Monday at 11:30 AM ET.

Timothy Hughes has been seen on Broadway in Frozen and on screen in The Greatest Showman, but it's his turn as a member of The Workers Chorus in Hadestown that made him a fan favorite. He joins Coach Joe Rosko of Built for the Stage for Playbill's Motivation Monday September 28 at 11:30 AM ET to discuss fitness, the Tony-winning musical, and life in a pandemic. Watch the interview and workout routine in the video above!

Spend a 2-Show Day With Hadestown's Timothy Hughes

Spend a 2-Show Day With Hadestown's Timothy Hughes

25 PHOTOS
Photo 1.jpg
Good morning Playbill! It’s a beautiful, crisp fall day, and I have to get ready for a double dose of Hadestown today at the Walter Kerr! Timothy Hughes
Photo 2.jpg
Woke up to the amazing news that the Hadestown Broadway Cast Album is nominated for a Grammy Award! Lizzo and I would like to congratulate all the incredible nominees in this category. She texted me. Timothy Hughes
Photo 3.jpg
On with my morning rituals: coffee in my favorite cardinal mug, impeachment hearings and other news updates, and not watering that plant. Timothy Hughes
Photo 4.jpg
My car service arrives to take me to the theater. Timothy Hughes
Photo 5.jpg
I love the triple Hadestown signage on 48th street, with a Lion King guest appearance. Have you come to see how the world could be yet? Timothy Hughes
Photo 6.jpg
One more cup of coffee from the Cafe Masseria next door. They are constantly tempting me with their new, delicious hot chocolate! Loved catching their employee feasting on the job. Timothy Hughes
Photo 7.jpg
Toasting to two shows with show bestie John Krause. I got the coffee, he got the hot chocolate with a shot of espresso. That’s so basic us. Timothy Hughes
Photo 8.jpg
Our PSM Beverly Jenkins opens up the supply shop for the “Third Annual this-isn’t-a-competition-but-someone-is-winning-a-prize Hand Turkey Decorating Extravaganza." Timothy Hughes
Photo 9.jpg
Reeve Carney and John Krause prepare for our preshow fight call. T. Oliver Reid is blurry because he’s fight captain, dance captain, about to kill it as Hermes for both shows today, and doesn’t stop working. Timothy Hughes
Photo 10.jpg
Everybody meet the Fates! Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer. They can only show you one shoulder at a time. Timothy Hughes
As these tough times of this global pandemic continue, human connection is as important as ever in regards to health and fitness. Built For The Stage offers a seven-day free trial that allows you to interact with a coach to talk about your goals, try out some actor-athlete workout sessions, and offer any other support that they can.

BFTS not only provides training programs for professionals in the business, but recently launched its new program, BFTS University, for theatre majors. BFTSU helps students in building their fitness and nutrition foundation to enable them to ready themselves for the demanding requirements of a career in theatre.

For more information about these programs, the BFTS Swag Shop, or BFTS podcast episodes, visit www.builtforthestage.com.

