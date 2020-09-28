Watch Hadestown's Timothy Hughes Join Built for the Stage for Motivation Monday

The weekly interview and fitness series from Coach Joe Rosko streams every Monday at 11:30 AM ET.

Timothy Hughes has been seen on Broadway in Frozen and on screen in The Greatest Showman, but it's his turn as a member of The Workers Chorus in Hadestown that made him a fan favorite. He joins Coach Joe Rosko of Built for the Stage for Playbill's Motivation Monday September 28 at 11:30 AM ET to discuss fitness, the Tony-winning musical, and life in a pandemic. Watch the interview and workout routine in the video above!

