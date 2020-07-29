Watch Hadestown’s Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Cover Show’s Finale in a 6-Part, 1-Person Arrangement

Hadestown alum Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer has released another quarantine cover, this time performing a rendition of a tune from the Tony-winning musical. Check out her rendition of "Road to Hell (Reprise)," the show's finale, below.
The performer accompanies herself on three instruments in the split-screen video, while also taking lead and back-up vocals for the Hermes-led number.
Gonzalez-Nacer made her Broadway debut in Hadestown as one of the Fates. Her additional credits include the national tour of In the Heights and Fox’s Grease: Live. She is also set to take part in an upcoming private reading of the new musical Steve Aoki’s Mozart2.
"We’re gonna sing it again..." @YvetteNacer, one of the Fates, covered Road To Hell (Reprise) and we'll be listening to it on repeat all day today. #SpringWillComeAgain pic.twitter.com/nDKoLCGKXa
— Hadestown (@hadestown) July 28, 2020