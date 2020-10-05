Watch Hamilton Alum Tyler McKenzie Join Built for the Stage for Motivation Monday

The weekly interview and fitness series from Coach Joe Rosko streams every Monday.

Tyler McKenzie has been seen on Broadway in Hamilton and Mamma Mia! and on tour in Matilda. Most recently, he joined the dance faculty as Penn State University. He now joins Coach Joe Rosko of Built for the Stage for Playbill's Motivation Monday October 5 to discuss fitness, singing and dancing, and life in a pandemic.

Watch the interview and workout routine in the video above. (Note: This week's event is taking place at 3 PM ET instead of the usual 11:30 AM.)

As these tough times of this global pandemic continue, human connection is as important as ever in regards to health and fitness. Built For The Stage offers a seven-day free trial that allows participants to interact with a coach to talk about goals, try out some actor-athlete workout sessions, and more.

BFTS not only provides training programs for professionals in the business, but recently launched its new program, BFTS University, for theatre majors. BFTSU helps students in building their fitness and nutrition foundation to enable them to ready themselves for the demanding requirements of a career in theatre.

For more information about these programs, the BFTS Swag Shop, or BFTS podcast episodes, visit BuiltfortheStage.com.