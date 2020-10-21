Watch Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters Sing Out for the Vote

Several alums of the musical's national tour virtually performed the trio's eponymous track.

Check out Taylor Iman Jones, Ashley de la Rosa, and more stars from the various national tours of Hamilton singing “The Schuyler Sisters” to rally the vote below.

Rounding out the group of performers are Angelicas Marja Harmon, Sabrina Sloan, and Ta’Rea Campbell; Elizas Zoe Jenson, Victoria Ann Scovens, and Joanna A. Jones, and Taylor Iman Jones and de la Rosa's fellow Peggy Yana Perrault.

This isn’t the first time performers from Hamilton have urged people to head to the polls. Last week, the original Broadway cast virtually reunited for a Biden Victory Fund fundraiser.

WATCH: The Broadway Cast of Hamilton Doesn’t Want You to Throw Away Your Shot This Election