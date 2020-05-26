Watch Hannah Gadsby's Douglas, Now on Netflix

Watch Hannah Gadsby's Douglas, Now on Netflix
By Mark Peikert
May 26, 2020
 
The Off-Broadway hit from the Nanette comedian was filmed in performance in Los Angeles.

Douglas, the most recent solo show from comedian Hannah Gadsby, is now available to stream on Netflix. Watch a trailer for the special in the video above.

Written and performed by Gadsby as her followup to the acclaimed Nanette, the show had its world premiere in Australia, followed by a U.S. tour and an extended run Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre last summer.

Named after Gadsby's dog, Douglas weaves together comedy and drama to examine art history, trauma, the patriarchy, and more.

