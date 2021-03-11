Watch: Hearts to Half by Justin 'Squigs' Robertson, Acknowledges a Year of the Broadway Shutdown

With music by Arri Lawton Simon, the video is presented by the Broadway Podcast Network.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Broadway shutdown, illustrator Justin "Squigs" Robertson and composer Arri Lawton Simon bring to life Hearts to Half in the video above.

"When marquee lights dimmed on Broadway and around the world in March 2020, no one could have foreseen that we would be without this connection for so long," shares Robertson, whose signature illustrations have become a Broadway tradition. "Ghost lights have kept stages from going totally dark while we all have found ways to connect virtually through our screens. But after one year, there are flickers of hope as we see the lights at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will gather again, differently than before, but with so much potential for essential and powerful connection."

The video is presented by the Broadway Podcast Network, which is "proud to celebrate Justin 'Squigs' Robertson and his artistry on this very sad anniversary of the closing of Broadway theatres.'