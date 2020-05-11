Watch Heather Headley, Caissie Levy, Adam Jacobs, More Sing Tarzan's 'You'll Be in My Heart'

A host of Disney on Broadway alums performed on the ABC special The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.

Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge (Tarzan), Tony winner Heather Headley (Aida, The Lion King), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Caissie Levy (Frozen), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Kevin Massey (Tarzan), and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) performed the Phil Collins' Tarzan ballad "You'll Be in My Heart" on the ABC broadcast The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, which aired May 10. Watch the performance above.

Following the success of the April 16 The Disney Family Singalong, ABC presented its second edition on Mother's Day. Again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the one-hour concert, featuring celebrity guests performing from their respective homes, is now available to stream on Disney+.

The evening also featured Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Tony winner Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Tony winner Ben Platt, Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend, Katy Perry, Seth Rogen, Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, and Rebel Wilson.

The Muppets (led by Kermit and Miss Piggy) opened the show, and Dancing with the Stars professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, and Emma Slater teamed up for a remote ensemble routine to “Zero to Hero” with Keke Palmer.

The song list included:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Baby Mine” – Katy Perry

“Beauty and the Beast” – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner featuring Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel featuring Christina Aguilera

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland

“Your Mother and Mine” – Sabrina Carpenter featuring Lang Lang

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer featuring Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, and Emma Slater

The special also raised awareness about Feeding America’s network and resources for those who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. For more information, visit FeedingAmerica.org.