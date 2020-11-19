WATCH: High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special Trailer Drops

The festive special features cast members Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, and more.

It's the most wonderful time of the year for the students of East High. Check out the trailer above for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special due December 11 on Disney+.

The 45-minute streaming concert reunites regular cast members Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders (Wicked, Something Rotten!).

Throughout the special, the cast serenades viewers with holiday classics, popular hits, and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. They'll also share personal stories about childhood holidays traditions, memories, and more.

Bassett will debut an acoustic version of an original song that he wrote for the upcoming Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

WATCH: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Will See East High Mount Beauty and the Beast in Season 2

The soundtrack to The Holiday Special will be released on streaming platforms November 20.

HSMTMTS is created and executive produced by Tim Federle (Broadway's Tuck Everlasting). The series was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award and features covers of songs from existing musicals as well as original songs, including “All I Want” by Rodrigo and “Just for a Moment” by Bassett and Rodrigo. Season 2 will feature songs from the High School Musical movies, Beauty and the Beast, and more new works.

Watch the first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.