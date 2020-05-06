Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Stars Perform Acoustic Covers of the Hits From Season 1

Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrgio, and more are all in this together during quarantine.

When High School Musical: The Musical: The Series hit Disney+, a generation of now-grown kids (and their kids) got to relive the music of the original High School Musical, with songs like “Breaking Free,” as well as experience new songs written just for the series.

While following stay-at-home orders, songwriters and series leads Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo have been serving up musical magic. But now, the whole gang gets in on the action with the #HSMTMTSCoverChallenge.

Watch these teens as they sing the songs their characters didn’t get to sing on the show:

Joshua Bassett: “Born to be Brave”



Julia Lester: “All I Want”



Matt Cornett: “I Think I Kinda You know”



Sofia Wylie: “Out of the Old”



Olivia Rodrigo: “A Billion Sorrys”



Larry Saperstein: “Role of a Lifetime”



Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini: “Just For a Moment”



Dara Reneé: “Wondering”

