Watch High School Students From Around the Country Sing Tick, Tick…Boom!'s 'Louder Than Words'

Netflix shines a spotlight on teen performers to celebrate the streaming debut of the Jonathan Larson musical.

To mark the Netflix premiere of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...BOOM!—helmed by Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut—the streaming service shines a spotlight on emerging teen performers and filmmakers to celebrate the arts and honor the legacy of late, Pulitzer Prize-winning Rent composer Larson.

Watch students from performing arts public high schools around the country sing tick, tick…BOOM!'s finale, "Louder Than Words," in the video above. The young performers hail from the Baltimore School for the Arts, Dallas' Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts, the Chicago School for the Arts, and Los Angeles County High School for the Arts as well as New York's TADA! Youth Theater; they conceived and produced their own rendition of the ballad from the musical, which is a semi-biographical retelling of Larson’s life.

In an introduction, Miranda says, “I got my start in my school’s performing arts program. These programs are vital, not only to the entertainment industry, but to our culture. It’s important for us to celebrate the next generation of actors, singers, and performers. So in the spirit of reaching for the stars and pursuing your dreams, we invited schools across the country to celebrate the debut of tick, tick...BOOM! on Netflix. Enjoy!”

The film adaptation of tick, tick… BOOM! arrived on Netflix November 19 following its November 12 release in select cinemas. (Read the reviews here.)

Tony winner and Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield stars as Larson, with Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan, Tony nominee Robin de Jesús as best friend Michael, Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, and Joshua Henry as a new character named Roger. Rounding out the cast are Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford (playing Larson’s idol, Stephen Sondheim).

