Watch Highlights and Check Out Photos From Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney

By Dan Meyer
Nov 24, 2021
 
The new show explores Disney animation through the troupe's signature acrobatic storytelling.

A whole new world opened up to audiences November 18 when Drawn to Life, the new collaboration from Cirque du Soleil and Disney, opened in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. Get a sneak peek above at the show and the opening night festivities.

Drawn to Life explores animation through Cirque’s signature acrobatic storytelling. The story follows Julie, a girl who discovers a gift—an unfinished animation—left by her father. As she dives into the world of drawing, guided by a helpful pencil, Julie embarks on a quest filled with childhood Disney memories. Along the way, she encounters rhythmic gymnasts interpreting pages of drawings in continuous sequence, a pair of human trapeze artists moving as paintbrushes to create a kaleidoscope of colors, teeterboard artists displaying the squash and stretch principle of animation, and more. Plus, like any Disney film, Julie must face down a truly heinous villain: Miss Hésitation, a massive ball of crumpled paper composed of rejected drawings that feeds off of self-doubt.

The Inner World of Animation
In "The Inner World of Animation," a group of rhythmic gymnasts represent movement through pages of drawings. Cirque du Soliel
The Inner World of Imagination
"The Inner World of Imagination" Cirque du Soliel
Drawn to Life
Julie and her pillow, Petit Oreiller, meet some of the characters—inspired by Walt Disney’s Nine Old Men—who will help her on her journey. Cirque du Soliel
Aerial Pencil
In "Aerial Pencil," a performer creates fluid and rigid lines to mimic animation. Cirque du Soliel
Animating a Ball...Animating a World
In "Animating a Ball," the 12 principles of animation invented by Ollie Johnston and Frank Thomas are outlined. Cirque du Soliel
Comforting Sheets
Julie meets Comforting Sheets, five pieces of animation paper that come alive with projections of the characters and moments from Disney. Cirque du Soliel
The Dream of Colors
In "Dreams of Colors," the kaleidoscope of colors pays homage to the genius of Disney Animation artist Mary Blair. Tribute is also paid to the Women of Ink and Paint, unsung heroes whose brushstrokes gave life to early animation celluloids. Cirque du Soliel
Unicarians
In "Garden of Lines," five unicyclists representing the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio play on stage. Cirque du Soliel
The Old Mill
"The Old Mil" is inspired by Walt Disney’s 1937 animated short of the same name. Cirque du Soliel
Drawn to Life
In "Hand to Hand Love," Julie envisions her parents as a fairytale couple. Cirque du Soliel
The show is written and directed by Michel Laprise with Fabrice Becker as director of creation and developed with Michael Jung. Drawn to Life is driven by 10 acrobatic acts alongside animation from films like Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Cinderella. There is also new animation created by Disney Animation artists, led by animation director Eric Goldberg, best known for characters such as the Genie in Aladdin.

“This show has been in the works for years and to finally share it with the world is a dream come true,” said Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “This collaboration has been unlike anything we’ve done before. We hope it will mean as much to our fans as it has to us—it’s not just our show now, it’s theirs, too.” The show also marks the first theatrical collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Imagineering.

“It means so much to finally be raising the curtain on Drawn to Life,” said Laprise, after the show was originally slated to open in March 2020. “Every step of this journey has been emotional, from researching and viewing original Disney Animation, to writing this beautiful story, to meeting our cast and becoming a family supporting each other through our unexpected ‘intermission’ together. I’m overwhelmed at the magic we have the opportunity to create for families.”

For more information and tickets, visit CirqueduSoleil.com.

