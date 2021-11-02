Watch Highlights From Actors Fund Gala, Honoring Debbie Allen, Stars in the House's Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, More

By Andrew Gans
Nov 02, 2021
 
The evening raised over $1 million for the national human services organization.

Watch highlights above from The Actors Fund's Virtual Gala, which streamed November 1, featuring the presentations of The Fund's Medal of Honor to Emmy winner, Tony nominee, and recent Kennedy Center Honoree Debbie Allen; World-Wide Holdings Executive Vice-President and philanthropist Niko Elmaleh; Tony and Olivier–winning producer Stacey Mindich (Dear Evan Hansen); and Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, whose streaming talk show Stars in the House benefits The Fund.

The evening raised over $1 million to support the Fund's programs and services.

Performers for the one-night-only event included Jason Robert Brown, Megan Fairchild, Santino Fontana, Syncopated Ladies, Jose Llana, Kelli O’Hara, Zachary Noah Piser, and Michael Rosen. Presenters were Robert Fairchild, Michael Greif, Andrea Martin, and Chandra Wilson with an appearance by Brian Stokes Mitchell, chair of the organization's board.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Since March 2020, The Fund has distributed more than $23.7 million in direct financial assistance to more than 17,000 entertainment arts professionals.

For ticket information visit ActorsFund.org.

Revisit the 1986 Revival of Sweet Charity Starring Debbie Allen

11 PHOTOS
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Michael Rupert, Alice Everett Cox, and Debbie Allen Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen, Lee Wilkof, and Cast Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Lee Wilkof, Debbie Allen, and Tanis Michaels Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Carrie Nygren, Mark Jacoby, and Debbie Allen Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Michael Rupert and Debbie Allen Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen and Mark Jacoby Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Allison Williams, Debbie Allen, and Bebe Neuwirth Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen, Bebe Neuwirth and Allison Williams Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen Martha Swope/New York Public Library
