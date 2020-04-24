Watch Highlights From Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cadenza Challenge

Thousands of people are submitting videos of themselves to win the chance to perform on the Phantom of the Opera stage when it returns.

Several singers from around the world show off their chops in the highlight reel above for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cadenza Challenge, which asks people to submit videos of themselves singing their own take on the “Think of Me” climax from The Phantom of the Opera.

The winner will perform their version of the operatic showcase on stage at the return performance of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, either on Broadway or in the West End. Currently, theatres are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition was announced April 17, as Lloyd Webber invited fans to submit their rendition of the “Think of Me” cadenza. Submissions are still being accepted through the composer’s social media channels.

The winner will be selected from a panel of judges that also includes Sierra Boggess (a former Christine Daaé herself) and U.K. personality Graham Norton (La Cage Aux Folles).

Lloyd Webber has been very active on social media during the pandemic, leading an online choir singing “Hosanna” from Jesus Christ Superstar and reuniting (virtually) with Donny Osmond, who starred in the 1999 recorded stage of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

In addition, the composer’s sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, is currently available to watch through April 26 at 2 PM ET on The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel. Click here to watch.

