Watch Highlights From Cirque du Soleil ‘Twas The Night Before… in NYC

The acrobatic theatrical production is part of the company's post-shutdown return.

Cirque du Soleil is getting into the Christmas spirit this holiday season with ’Twas The Night Before…'s return to New York City after a brief run in Chicago last month. The acrobatic theatrical production is currently playing at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden through December 27. Check out highlights above.

‘Twas the Night Before… is inspired by the beloved poem of the same name by Clement Clarke Moore. The spectacle tells the story of Isabella, a curious girl who’s become disenchanted with the holiday and travels to a world filled with characters inspired by Christmas.