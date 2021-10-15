Watch Highlights From Hadestown's National Tour, Opening October 15 at the Kennedy Center

The traveling production of the Tony-winning musical stars Nicholas Barasch, Morgan Siobhan Green, Levi Kreis, Kimberly Marable, and Kevyn Morrow.

The national tour of the Tony-winning musical Hadestown, which launched October 5 off at Greenville, South Carolina’s Peace Center October 5, officially opens October 15 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Watch highlights from the tour in the video above.

Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me) and Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) star as Orpheus and Eurydice, respectively. They are joined by Tony winner Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet) as Hermes, Kimberly Marable (Broadway’s Hadestown) as Persephone, and Olivier nominee Kevyn Morrow (Moulin Rouge!) as Hades.

Flip through new production photos of the tour cast below.

Take a First Look at Photos of the National Tour of Hadestown Take a First Look at Photos of the National Tour of Hadestown 25 PHOTOS

Rounding out the traveling company are Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne as the Fates, plus Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Will Mann, Sydney Parra, Jamari Johnson Williams, Kimberly Immanuel, Alex Lugo, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Nathan Salstone.

Mitchell’s folk- and jazz-infused musical, inspired by two intertwining myths of gods and mortals, began as a theatrical concert performed by Mitchell. The show debuted at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016 before playing Canada, London, and, eventually, Broadway. The Broadway production resumed performances September 2 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Hadestown earned eight Tony Awards in 2019: Best Musical, Best Score for Mitchell, Best Direction for Rachel Chavkin, Best Orchestrations for Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Best Scenic Design for Rachel Hauck, Best Lighting Design for Bradley King, Best Sound Design for Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for De Shields.

The creative team also includes choreographer David Neumann and costume designer Michael Krass—both of whom were also Tony-nominated—plus music director Liam Robinson, dramaturg Ken Cerniglia, and casting office Stewart/Whitley.