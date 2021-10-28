Watch Highlights From National Tour of An Officer and a Gentleman Musical

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Highlights From National Tour of An Officer and a Gentleman Musical
By Andrew Gans
Oct 28, 2021
 
Also, check out photos from the production, which premieres October 28 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas.

An Officer and a Gentleman, the new musical based on the Oscar-winning film of the same name, premieres October 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas. Watch highlights from the tour, which will subsequently travel to more than 50 cities in its first season on the road, above.

Written and directed by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown), and music supervised and arranged by Dan Lipton, the cast is headed by Wes Williams as Zack and Mary Nikols as Paula with Emily Louise Franklin as Lynette, Cameron Loyal as Sid, Amaya White as Casey Seeger, Roxy York as Esther, and David Wayne Britton as Marine Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley.

Check Out Photos of the National Tour of an Officer and a Gentleman

Check Out Photos of the National Tour of an Officer and a Gentleman

16 PHOTOS
in <i>An Officer and a Gentleman</i>
Amaya White, KD Stevens, and William Warren Carver in an Officer and a Gentleman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Emily Louise Franklin and Cameron Loyal in <i>an Officer and a Gentleman</i>
Emily Louise Franklin and Cameron Loyal in an Officer and a Gentleman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Cameron Loyal and Wes Williams in <i>an Officer and a Gentleman</i>
Cameron Loyal and Wes Williams in an Officer and a Gentleman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
David Wayne Britton in <i>An Officer and a Gentleman</i>
David Wayne Britton in an Officer and a Gentleman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Mary Nikols and Wes Williams in <i>an Officer and a Gentleman</i>
Mary Nikols and Wes Williams in an Officer and a Gentleman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Nathaniel D Lee, Wes Williams, David Wayne Britton, and Cameron Loyal in <i>an Officer and a Gentleman</i>
Nathaniel D Lee, Wes Williams, David Wayne Britton, and Cameron Loyal in an Officer and a Gentleman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
in <i>An Officer and a Gentleman</i>
Cast in an Officer and a Gentleman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Cast in <i>an Officer and a Gentleman</i>
Cast in an Officer and a Gentleman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
in <i>An Officer and a Gentleman</i>
Cast in an Officer and a Gentleman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Cast in <i>an Officer and a Gentleman</i>
Cast in an Officer and a Gentleman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Share

The ensemble features Zare Anguay, William Warren Carver, J Travis Cooper, Amanda Rose Gabriel, Christopher Robert Hanford, Kyler Hershman, Joey Ledonio, Nathaniel D. Lee, Logan Marks, Nicole Morris, Blake Sauceda, Elise Shangold, KD Stevens, Shelly Verden, and Jillian Worthing. Miles Boone, Andryi Nahirniak, and Israel Orengo are the standbys.

The production, based on an original book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen, features a mix of '80s hits, including tunes by Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar, and the Grammy-winning “Up Where We Belong.”

The traveling production also has orchestrations by Lipton and Nathan Dame, dance arrangements by Gary Adler, associate direction by Matt Kunkel, scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Jon Weston, wig and hair design by Kelley Jordan, video design by Austin Switser, and casting by Wojcik|Seay Casting.

The musical concerns Zack Mayo, who is in the U.S. Navy pilot boot camp, where a sergeant is determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl, but it isn’t until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of love and friendship and finds the courage to be his best self and win the heart of the woman he loves.

The tour is produced by Work Light Productions in association with Jamie Wilson.

The first musical of An Officer and a Gentleman, adapted by Oscar nominee Stewart, premiered in Sydney in 2012. Simon Phillips directed.

For the current itinerary, click here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.