Watch Highlights From New Off-Broadway Musical Trevor

Marc Bruni directs the musical by Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis.

Watch highlights above from the new musical Trevor, which began previews October 25 at Off-Broadway's Stage 42. The company is led by 13-year-old Holden William Hagelberger from Sugarland, Texas, in the title role. It willl officially open November 10.

Hagelberger is joined by Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and Peggy Rajski's Oscar-winning short film, Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort) with direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreography by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

The musical, which premiered in Chicago at Writers Theatre, concerns the highly imaginative 13-year-old Trevor, who struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world as he deals with becoming a teenager. The musical was in rehearsals ahead of its New York premiere when theatres shut down last spring.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Donyale Werle, costume designer Mara Blumenfeld, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designers Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer, music director Matt Deitchman, and orchestrator Greg Pliska with casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Producers are Roy Furman, John Ambrosino, Josie Bray, and Mark Woods.

A limited number of $35 digital lottery tickets are available for each performance. Sign up for the lottery and get more information at TrevortheMusicalLottery.com.

The Trevor Project, founded by Rajski, Randy Stone, and Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical.

