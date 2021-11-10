Watch Highlights From Opening Night of Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

The holiday event opened November 9 at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.

In a night filled with high kicks, toys, and even Santa Claus, the holiday season officially began at Radio City Music Hall November 9. Check out video above and photos below from the opening night of Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

Performances started November 5 after the show remained dark in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production returns with favorites like “Snow,” “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” and “The Nativity,” with the Rockettes appearing in nine musical numbers in total.

Attendees will need to follow COVID-19 safety protocols at the time of their Christmas Spectacular performance, including proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all guests 12 and older. Radio City Music Hall will continue to review venue requirements periodically and will update ticket buyers should changes to protocols impact their experience.