Watch Highlights From Paper Mill's Songs for a New World, With Carolee Carmello, Roman Banks, Andrew Kober, Mia Pinero

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Highlights From Paper Mill's Songs for a New World, With Carolee Carmello, Roman Banks, Andrew Kober, Mia Pinero
By Andrew Gans
Oct 18, 2021
Buy Tickets to Songs for a New World
 
Performances of the Jason Robert Brown song cycle continue through November 7 at the New Jersey venue.

Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, the opening production of Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021–2022 season, officially opened October 17. Preview performances began October 13.

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, the production features three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello (Parade, Scandalous!), Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen), Andrew Kober (Beautiful, Les Misérables), and Mia Pinero (West Side Story), with Dion Simmons Grier and Olivia Hernandez understudying. Watch highlights from the song cycle, including portions of "Stars and the Moon" and "Christmas Lullaby," above.

Paper Mill Playhouse Sets Rescheduled Sister Act and The Wanderer, Disney Revue, More in 2021-2022 Season

“We are so thrilled to welcome audiences back to Paper Mill with proper measures in place to ensure the safety of our audiences and actors,” said Hoebee in an earlier statement. “Songs for a New World felt like the perfect choice to open our season. It is literally about the journeys we all take as we face challenging decisions or an uncertain future. After the unimaginable year and a half we all went through, I think it will prove the unquestionable power of theatre to comfort and heal.”

The production also features choreography by Kenny Ingram, music supervision by Georgia Stitt (who is married to Brown), music direction by Sinai Tabak (who also conducts), scenic design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, and sound design by Matt Kraus. Frank Lombardi is the production stage manager.

Performances continue through November 7.

Paper Mill Playhouse requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff, and audiences over 12 as well as face masks for staff and audiences in the theatre. For the latest protocols, click here.

A Look at Songs for a New World at Paper Mill Playhouse

A Look at Songs for a New World at Paper Mill Playhouse

8 PHOTOS
Carolee Carmello, Roman Banks, Andrew Kober, and Mia Pinero in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Carolee Carmello, Roman Banks, Andrew Kober, and Mia Pinero in Songs for a New World Evan Zimmerman
Carolee Carmello in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Carolee Carmello in Songs for a New World Evan Zimmerman
in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Mia Pinero, Roman Banks, Andrew Kober, and Carolee Carmello in Songs for a New World Evan Zimmerman
in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Carolee Carmello in Songs for a New World Evan Zimmerman
Andrew Kober in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Andrew Kober in Songs for a New World Evan Zimmerman
Roman Banks in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Roman Banks in Songs for a New World Evan Zimmerman
Mia Pinero, Andrew Kober, Carolee Carmello, and Roman Banks in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Mia Pinero, Andrew Kober, Carolee Carmello, and Roman Banks in Songs for a New World Evan Zimmerman
Mia Pinero in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Mia Pinero in Songs for a New World Evan Zimmerman
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.