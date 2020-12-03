Watch Highlights From The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala With Solea Pfeiffer, Hugh Dancy, More

Pfeiffer sang Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” with Merle Dandridge in a karaoke bit.

Check out Solea Pfeiffer, Hugh Dancy, Merle Dandridge, Michael Zegen, and Matt Lauria singing karaoke in highlights from The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala above. The December 1 digital event served a a benefit for the theatre staple that challenges writers, directors, and performers to come up with new works in just one day.

Also joining in the fun in a variety of short plays were two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, Tony winners Laura Benanti and Jason Robert Brown, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, and Noah Galvin.

Artists performed pieces by Rachel Axler, David Lindsay-Abaire, J. Holtham, christopher oscar peña, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Lauren Yee with Carolyn Cantor, Gordon Greenberg, Victor Maog, Patricia McGregor, and Taylor Reynolds directing.

The marathon process for the gala began at 9 PM ET November 30 when writers, directors, actors, and production staff gathered online for an orientation in which performers shared one costume piece and one prop, a special skill, and something that they have always wanted to do in performance. Using this as inspiration, the writers spend the evening developing 10-minute plays, with rehearsals beginning December 1 for an 8 PM performance, completing the 24-hour cycle.

Rounding out the lineup of performers were Genevieve Angelson, Kelly AuCoin, David Cross, Andra Day, Dagmara Domínczyk, Mike Doughty, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Joel Marsh Garland, Lora Lee Gayer, Michelle Gomez, Clark Gregg, Adam Gwon, Josh Hamilton, Jason Butler Harner, Carly Hughes, Amy Hargreaves, Gillian Jacobs, Rahne Jones, Russell G. Jones, David Krumholtz, Matt Lauria, LOLO, Katherine McNamara, Portia, AnnaSophia Robb, Sheila Vand, M. Ward, and Impromptu Beats.

In addition to the plays, the gala featured musical performances by alumni of The 24 Hour Plays: National Fellows intensive for young artists and 2020 Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), hosted by Alex Edelman.