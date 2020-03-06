Watch Highlights From the Off-Broadway World Premiere of 72 Miles to Go...

Roundabout Theatre Company's presentation of the play by Hilary Bettis opens March 10.

Check out highlights above from the Roundabout Theatre Company world premiere of 72 Miles to Go... by Hilary Bettis. The play, directed by Jo Bonney (Cost of Living), began previews February 13 ahead of a March 10 opening at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre.

The new play explores the border crisis, American identity, and coming of age, following a family over the course of several years. The Off-Broadway production features Maria Elena Ramirez (Fish in the Dark, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Anita, Triney Sandoval as Billy, Tyler Alvarez as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillén as Eva, and Bobby Moreno as Christian.

READ: After a Hit With FX’s The Americans, Hilary Bettis Is Back in Theatre

The world premiere features set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

72 miles to go... is a 2019 Finalist for the Blackburn Prize. Bettis, a graduate of the Lila Acheson Wallace Playwright Fellowship at The Juilliard School, is also the author of Queen of Basel, a bilingual adaptation of Miss Julie commissioned by Miami New Drama, which received its world premiere at Studio Theatre earlier this year; and Alligator, produced Off-Broadway with New Georges and The Sol Project.

