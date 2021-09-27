Watch Highlights from the Winners Circle at the 74th Annual Tony Awards Press Room

Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, and more expand upon their acceptance speeches.

The acceptance speeches may have been limited, but there was plenty more to say in the 74th annual Tony Awards press room. Check out Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, David Alan Grier, Mary-Louise Parker, and more chatting in the winner’s circle above.

“To everyone who watched the Tonys tonight that looks like me... I would say to you all: be storytellers,” said Warren, fresh off of her win for playing the title role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. “Not because Broadway is the last and final destination, but be a storyteller because the world, somebody out there is waiting to hear your story; your story exactly the way that you are.”

Elsewhere, Burstein and Aaron Tveit talked about the recent return of Moulin Rouge!, which scored 10 wins during the ceremony, and what it means to be back on stage after waiting 18 months.

Despite saying “tough bananas” to the other nominees in his category, David Alan Grier told reporters he was “happy for everyone” to see theatre return in NYC—from restaurant workers to stage hands.

The full, 2-part Tony Awards ceremony is available to stream on Paramount+.

