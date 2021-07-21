Watch: Highlights From Week 1 of Playbill’s 2021 Search for a Star Contest

With seven days left to submit your audition for a chance at a career-making Grand Prize Package, we're spotlighting 10 of our favorite submissions so far!

The return of Playbill's Search For a Star contest officially launched July 14, and we're already bowled over with the caliber of talent from all of our submissions! If you haven't submitted your audition yet, this is your one week call; we're accepting submissions through July 28 at 11:59 PM ET. Click here for full contest details and instructions on how to enter.

Playbill's editors have taken a look at submissions and we want to share some of our favorites so far. We are loving what we see—keep those videos coming!

Need help finding accompaniment? Download a special pack of fully orchestrated, professional backing tracks from our friends at Music Theatre International with songs from the most loved titles in their catalog, including Newsies, Ragtime, Next to Normal, Bring It On, Legally Blonde The Musical, and many more.

The top 10 submissions will be selected by an esteemed panel of judges, brought to you by Playbill and Broadway casting office Stewart/Whitley. Led by casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Micah Johnson-Levy of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), the team also includes: Broadway producer Brian Moreland (Thoughts of a Colored Man, American Buffalo, Blue), director and 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 in Hollywood and Entertainment honoree Sammi Cannold (Evita at City Center), talent manager and partner at CLA Partners Harold Lewter, Obie Award-winning actor, theatre maker, and educator L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop,The Danish Girl,The Women); and Broadway performer, producer, recording artist, and teacher Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, RENT, Wicked).

Not only will every video be seen by our judges in consideration for the Grand Prize Package, the top 10 will earn one-on-one in-person or virtual auditions with Tony-winning director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and Stewart/Whitley. And, you could wind up featured in a future highlight roundup like this one.

The Grand Prize Package includes a spotlight feature in Broadway Playbill programs and on Playbill.com, a one-on-one work session with Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), a casting consultation with Stewart/Whitley, one-on-one coaching sessions with Harold Lewter and L Morgan Lee, a live guest feature on Playbill's Instagram, a headshot session at Playbill Studios by the Playbill staff photographer, a blog feature with Acceptd, and a Playbill Swag Bag with merchandise from PlaybillStore.com.

Share your talent with the world by entering at Playbill.com/Star, and don’t forget to also share your videos on social using #PlaybillStar.

Preston Anderson:





Eric Stanton Betts:





Rachel Fobbs:





Olivia Hellman:





Brandon Large:





Emma Loliya:





Trey Mendlick:





Caleb Mitchell:





Kiah Saxe:





Jessica Slavin:





