Watch: Highlights From Week 1 of Playbill’s Search for a Star Contest

See 11 of our favorite submissions so far, and then submit your own!

Playbill officially launched our Search for a Star contest July 8, and we're already impressed with the caliber of self-tape auditions from you! If you haven’t submitted yet, you have through August 5 at 11:59 PM ET. Click here for full contest details and instructions on how to enter.

Thanks to The Growing Studio and Stewart/Whitley Casting, our judges include casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Sam Yabrow of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), Drama Desk-winning performer, director, and choreographer Stephanie Klemons, who has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights, Bring It On, If/Then, and Hamilton; Olivier-nominated co-writer and co-director of SIX Lucy Moss; director Tamilla Woodard, currently the associate director of Broadway’s Hadestown and recently appointed the co-artistic director of Working Theater; director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!); and and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud).

Separately from our judging panel, Playbill’s editors took a gander at submissions in order to share some of our favorites so far. From interpretations of Ben Platt’s “Ease My Mind” to excerpts from Miss Saigon, The Last Five Years, The Color Purple, Children of Eden, and even an original song, we are loving what we see. Keep those videos coming!

Not only will every video be seen by our esteemed panel of judges in consideration for the Grand Prize Package, the Top 10 will earn in-person auditions with: Tony-winning director Des McAnuff, as well as judges JoAnn M Hunter, Stephanie Klemons, Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, and Tamilla Woodard, for consideration for their individual upcoming projects. And, you could wind up featured in a future highlight roundup like this one.

Share your talent with the world by entering at Playbill.com/Star, and don’t forget to also share your videos on social using #PlaybillStar.



