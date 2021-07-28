Watch: Highlights From Week 2 of Playbill’s 2021 Search for a Star Contest

With just hours left to submit your audition for a chance at a career-making Grand Prize Package, we're spotlighting more of our favorite submissions so far!

It's last call for entries for Playbill's 2021 Search For a Star contest—submissions will be accepted through 11:59 PM ET July 28! Click here for full contest details and instructions on how to enter. Need accompaniment? Download a special pack of fully orchestrated, professional backing tracks from our friends at Music Theatre International with songs from the most loved titles in their catalog, including Newsies, Ragtime, Next to Normal, Bring It On, Legally Blonde The Musical, and many more.

We continue to be floored by the talent and artistry that has been submitted so far, so today Playbill's editors are sharing some more of our favorite contest submissions. Check them out below.

The top 10 submissions from the entire contest period will be selected by an esteemed panel of judges, brought to you by Playbill and Broadway casting office Stewart/Whitley. Led by casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Micah Johnson-Levy of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), the team also includes: Broadway producer Brian Moreland (Thoughts of a Colored Man, American Buffalo, Blue), director and 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 in Hollywood and Entertainment honoree Sammi Cannold (Evita at City Center), talent manager and partner at CLA Partners Harold Lewter, Obie Award-winning actor, theatre maker, and educator L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop, The Danish Girl, The Women); and Broadway performer, producer, recording artist, and teacher Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, RENT, Wicked).

Not only will every video be seen by our judges in consideration for the Grand Prize Package, the top 10 will earn one-on-one in-person or virtual auditions with Tony-winning director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and Stewart/Whitley. And, you could wind up featured on Playbill.com in a future highlight roundup like this one.

The Grand Prize Package includes a spotlight feature in Broadway Playbill programs and on Playbill.com, a one-on-one work session with Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), a casting consultation with Stewart/Whitley, one-on-one coaching sessions with Harold Lewter and L Morgan Lee, a live guest feature on Playbill's Instagram, a headshot session at Playbill Studios by the Playbill staff photographer, a blog feature with Acceptd, and a Playbill Swag Bag with merchandise from PlaybillStore.com.

Rodd Cyrus





Jordyn Diew





Paola M Gonzalez





Johnny Gordon





Kassandra Haddock





Taina Hernandez





J.R. Heckman





Alexandra Humphreys





Katrina Koppe





Kris Lyons





Sabrina Shah



