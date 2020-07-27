Watch: Highlights From Week 2 of Playbill’s Search for a Star Contest

The competition is heating up, but it’s not too late to enter the race!

Week 2 of Playbill’s Search for a Star content has wrapped—which means we are halfway to the finish line. If you haven’t submitted yet, you have through August 5 at 11:59 PM ET. Click here for full contest details and instructions on how to enter.

This week, Playbill’s editors chose a selection of 11 more favorites from our submission pool. From Rizzo’s “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” from Grease to multiple renditions from Amélie to Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World and Parade, the talent keeps rolling in. These highlights are great examples of what we’re looking for.

Playbill’s weekly highlights are separate from the official judging taking place behind the scenes. Thanks to The Growing Studio and Stewart/Whitley Casting, our judges include casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Sam Yabrow of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), Drama Desk-winning performer, director, and choreographer Stephanie Klemons, who has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights, Bring It On, If/Then, and Hamilton; Olivier-nominated co-writer and co-director of SIX Lucy Moss; director Tamilla Woodard, currently the associate director of Broadway’s Hadestown and recently appointed the co-artistic director of Working Theater; director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!); and and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud).

Every video is seen by our esteemed panel of judges in consideration for the Grand Prize Package, plus the Top 10 will earn in-person auditions with: Tony-winning director Des McAnuff, as well as judges Hunter, Klemons, Trujillo, and Woodard, for consideration for their individual upcoming projects. All submissions are also considered for our editorial highlight roundups like this one.

Share your talent with the world by entering at Playbill.com/Star, and don’t forget to also share your videos on social using #PlaybillStar.

Watch the self-tapes we’re loving below!

Kameron Askew:





Elizabeth Brooks:

Nick Daly:

Tyler Evick:

Sage Jepson:

Katie Johnson:

Mackenzie Johnson:

Damon Mctoy:

Samuel Pickart:

Nayeli Román:

Gwynne Wood:





Playbill’s Search for a Star is presented by Geico. There’s never been a better time to switch to GEICO. Save an extra 15% when you switch by October 7th. Limitations apply. Visit geico.com for details. GEICO is now offering an extra 15% credit on car and motorcycle policies. That’s 15% on top of what GEICO could already save you!

