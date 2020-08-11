Watch: Highlights From Week 4 of Playbill’s Search for a Star Contest

Take a look at the video auditions we’re loving before the Top 10 are announced August 20.

Week 4 of Playbill's Search for a Star was the fiercest we've seen so far, with a flood of contestant submissions coming in under the August 5 deadline. As previously announced, the Top 10 will now be revealed August 20 due to an overwhelming number of applicants.

Playbill’s editors have decided to highlight 22 of our favorite videos from the final week of submissions. Watch the performances below.

Playbill’s weekly highlights are separate from the official judging taking place behind the scenes. Thanks to The Growing Studio and Stewart/Whitley Casting, our judges include casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Sam Yabrow of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), Drama Desk-winning performer, director, and choreographer Stephanie Klemons, who has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights, Bring It On, If/Then, and Hamilton; Olivier-nominated co-writer and co-director of SIX Lucy Moss; director Tamilla Woodard, currently the associate director of Broadway’s Hadestown and recently appointed the co-artistic director of Working Theater; director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!); and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud).

Every video is seen by our esteemed panel of judges in consideration for the Grand Prize Package, plus the Top 10 will earn in-person auditions with: Tony-winning director Des McAnuff, as well as judges Hunter, Klemons, Trujillo, and Woodard, for consideration for their individual upcoming projects. All submissions are also considered for our editorial highlight roundups like this one.

Watch the highlights from Week 4 below!

Jisel Ayon:









Jamaine Benjamin:









Casey Borghesi:









Rachel Carreras:









Cora Chambers:









Emily Croft:









Logan Dolence:









Jillian Flynn:









Essence Grant:









Melvin Gray:









Meghan Hayes:









Christina Jimenez:









Gerry Kenneth:









Gerard Lucero:









William Martin:









Moses Princien:









Amanda Rivera-Torres:









Brandon Showell:









Bryana Stephens:









Annaliese Wilbur:









Brooke Willse:









Emma Yaniger:







