WATCH: How Julianne Moore and Bette Midler Became 'Best Friends' on the Set of The Glorias

The Oscar winner plays Gloria Steinem opposite the Tony winner as Bella Abzug in the upcoming biopic.

Oscar winner Julianne Moore was determined to become friends with Tony winner Bette Midler on the set of the Gloria Steinem-biopic The Glorias, Moore told The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon September 21. Check out the star explaining how she was successful—and what it was like meeting the activist herself on set—above.

“[Midler] would be sitting in the make-up chair, and I’d go and stand really close to her and talk to her the entire time and ask her about her life, and lunch—all this stuff,” says Moore. “I’d ask her if she wanted to hold hands or sing a song or tap dance...and now we’re best friends. I worked so hard!"

Moore, who will also star in the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, is one of four actresses playing Steinem in the biopic. Also stepping into the activist’s shoes are are Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Midler plays New York Representative Bella Abzug, with a starry supporting cast including Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Lorraine Toussaint as Flo Kennedy, Monica Sanchez as Dolores Huerta, and Kimberly Guerrero as Wilma Mankiller.

Speaking with Fallon, Moore also talked about her experience going back to work with COVID-10 restrictions and the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.