Watch: How the Geffen Stayhouse Built a Suite of Successful Theatre Online

A conversation with artistic director Matt Shakman and playwright and performer Jared Mezzocchi.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Geffen Playhouse reached out to their alumni to create short-form content to release weekly. The content varied from Helder Guimarães exhibiting a close-up card trick on camera to Kathryn Hahn and her daughter performing excerpts from Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross with American Girl dolls. From there, the idea was born to turn the Geffen Playhouse into the Geffen Stayhouse. Watch an interview with Stayhouse artistic director Matt Shakman and playwright and performer Jared Mezzocchi, above.

Mezzocchi's Someone Else’s House is a true-life haunting story based on the Mezzocchi family’s terrifying experiences in New England. The production marks the first horror-themed show to be produced under the Geffen Stayhouse banner and is the sixth show in the series.