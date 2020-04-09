Watch How Wicked Alum Carrie St. Louis Finds Her 6 Degrees of Broadway Separation

The challenge? To connect her role in the new Between the Lines to her Broadway debut.

Carrie St. Louis is set to star in Between the Lines alongside Arielle Jacobs and Jason Gotay. But how did she connect her role in the original musical to her Broadway debut in Rock of Ages? Watch the video above to find out.

Between the Lines follows Delilah, an outsider in a new town who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. As the lines between the worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur, she has to confront whether she has the power to rewrite her own story.

The show made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in fall 2017. In January 2018, a concert version was presented at 92Y in Manhattan. The show features music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald, with orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand).

The production, directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) with choreography by Paul McGill (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), is currently scheduled to begin at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theatre. Stay tuned to Playbill for updates.

