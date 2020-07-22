Watch Hugh Dancy, Michael Potts, AnnaSophia Robb, More in Latest Edition of The 24-Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

A slew of Broadway favorites performed solo pieces in support of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals.

Hugh Dancy, along with stage alums like Michael Potts, AnnaSophia Robb, and Amy Hargreaves, took part in the July 21 edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues.

Monologues aired beginning at 6 PM ET on IGTV and YouTube, with new ones released every 15 minutes. All videos are now available to view through July 25. Check out Hugh Dancy in Greater Nightjar, by Alex Edelman, above.

The cast of this edition also included Ashlie Atkinson, Sarayu Blue, Juliana Canfield, Joel Marsh Garland, Josh Hamilton, Amy Hargreaves, Princess Jacob, Christopher Oscar Peña, John Clarence Stewart II, and Michael Patrick Thornton.

Writers for this week's monologues are Mario Correa, Alex Edelman, Jesse Eisenberg, Shara Feit, Amina Henry, Gethsemane Herron, Joy Kecken, Jon Kern, Lisa Lewis, Kenneth Lonergan, Grace McLeod, Carlos Murillo, Jonathan Payne, and Sharyn Rothstein.

A special bonus monologue was released July 23 featuring The Handmaid's Tale star Madeline Brewer, written by Eisenberg.

The process began July 20 at 6 PM, when actors shared orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers went to work crafting original pieces. Actors received their monologues the morning of July 21 and continued to film their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle was completed with the launch of the first video at 6 PM.

Proceeds from this round support The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, a rigorous professional experience for artists 25 and under in partnership with the New School for Drama. Over the course of a week, the 2020 Nationals company will engage in intensive workshops, panel discussions with industry game-changers, and finally, their own production of The 24 Hour Plays August 11, written, rehearsed, and performed online in 24 hours. The group will also produce the August 4 edition of Viral Monologues.

Recent edition of Viral Monologues have included “Fists Up/Underlying Conditions,” which raised money for Communities United For Police Reform. A May 12 collaboration on the intersection of COVID-19 and incarceration featured Rebecca Naomi Jones and André De Shields, while another challenged performers to present a musical monologue, with Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher, Jr., Sarah Steele, and more joining in.

Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette serve as producers for the series, with Mark Armstrong as artistic director.