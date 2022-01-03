Watch Hugh Jackman Discuss Returning to Broadway as Harold Hill in The Music Man

In the CBS Sunday Morning profile, the Tony winner also danced with host Jane Pauley and spoke about the recent death of his father.

Tony winner Hugh Jackman, who announced December 28 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, was profiled on CBS Sunday Morning January 2. In the interview, filmed prior to Jackman's December 28 announcement, the stage and screen star spoke about returning to Broadway as Professor Harold Hill in the Tony-winning Meredith Willson musical The Music Man, his early desire to perform on stage, and the recent loss of his father, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Watch the interview, which also features a dance with host Jane Pauley, above.

As previously reported, Jackman will return to his role as Hill January 6 at the Winter Garden Theatre. The Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led production, which had previously canceled performances through January 1, will now resume performances when Jackman does on January 6.

Jackman and Foster are joined by fellow Tony winners Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.

The cast also includes Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, and Max Clayton as the standby for Harold Hill.

Rounding out the ensemble are Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing.

Jerry Zaks directs the new production of the musical, which also features choreography by Warren Carlyle, sets and costumes by Santo Loquasto, sound design by Scott Lehrer, lighting by Brian MacDevitt, vocal and dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.

