Watch Hugh Jackman Sing (and Tap) From The Music Man

By Andrew Gans
Jul 19, 2021
 
The Tony-winning actor previewed his Harold Hill for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Hugh Jackman, who stars in the new film Reminiscence, dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert July 15 and spoke about his forthcoming return to Broadway in the Tony-winning musical The Music Man.

In the video above, the Tony winner offered a preview of his Harold Hill—The Music Man role famously created by Robert Preston—by singing a portion of the Meredith Willson score. Footage of Jackman rehearsing a tap number was also shown.

The Jerry Zaks-helmed revival, starring Tony winners Jackman and Sutton Foster (as Marian Paroo), is set to begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre December 20 and officially open February 10, 2022.

Recently added to the cast: Remy Auberjonois (The Assembled Parties) as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela (West Side Story) as Tommy Djilas, and World Ballet Competition gold medalist Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shin. They join a previously announced quartet of Tony winners in the principal company: Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn.

The Music Man will also feature choreography by Warren Carlyle, sets and costumes by Santo Loquasto, sound design by Scott Lehrer, lighting by Brian MacDevitt, vocal and dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.

Celebrating Tony Winner Hugh Jackman on the Stage

26 PHOTOS
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Catherine Porter and Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Catherine Porter and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Hugh Jackman and Catherine Porter in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Hugh Jackman and Catherine Porter in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Josefina Gabrielle and Hugh Jackman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Josefina Gabrielle and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Josefina Gabrielle, Hugh Jackman and Maureen Lipman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Josefina Gabrielle, Hugh Jackman and Maureen Lipman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Hugh Jackman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Shuler Hensley and Hugh Jackman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Shuler Hensley and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Hugh Jackman and Mitchel David Federan in <i>The Boy from Oz</i>, Broadway
Hugh Jackman and Mitchel David Federan in The Boy from Oz, Broadway Joan Marcus
