Watch Hugh Jackman's Grand Entrance From The Music Man Revival's 1st Performance

The production, now in previews at the Winter Garden Theatre starring Jackman and Sutton Foster, also gives a sneak peek at a few moments from Shipoopi.

After a 15-month delay from its originally scheduled start, a starry The Music Man revival is now playing on Broadway. Hugh Jackman takes center stage as Harold Hill in the production, which began previews December 20 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Opening night is set for February 10, 2022.

Take a look above at an all-too-brief clip, as the revival's first audience goes wild for Harold Hill's first moments in the show—complete with his signature suitcase. To wet our whistles even further, the production is giving a sneak peek of Jackman with co-star Sutton Foster as Marian in the dance number Shipoopi.

The production also features fellow Tony winners Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.

The cast also includes Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, and Max Clayton as the standby for Harold Hill.

Rounding out the ensemble are Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing.

Jerry Zaks directs the new production of the musical, which also features choreography by Warren Carlyle, sets and costumes by Santo Loquasto, sound design by Scott Lehrer, lighting by Brian MacDevitt, vocal and dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.