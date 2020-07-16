Watch Ida Girls London Perform Epic Les Misérables Medley

Video   Watch Ida Girls London Perform Epic Les Misérables Medley
By Andrew Gans
Jul 16, 2020
 
The classical-crossover girl group released the single to benefit the U.K. charity Help Musicians.

The classical-crossover girl group Ida Girls London has released a new medley entitled "Stars," featuring songs from the international hit musical Les Misérables. Watch the performance, including portions of "Can You Hear the People Sing?," "Stars," "I Dreamed a Dream," "Bring Him Home," "Castle on a Cloud," "On My Own," and more, above.

The Ida Girls—Georgi Mottram, Wendy Carr, Jasmine Faulkner and Sarah Vaughan—originally created and performed "Stars" for a fundraising concert at Leicester Haymarket Theatre. The singers recorded their parts during lockdown from their homes in Aberdeenshire, Jersey, and London. The musical arrangement is by Wendy Carr.

All proceeds from downloads of the single on iTunes will go to Help Musicians, the U.K. charity that looks after professional musicians of all genres and all stages of their career.

In a statement, Mottram said, “With our live performances postponed for the foreseeable future…we felt moved to use our voices for good. We hope that by releasing Stars in aid of Help Musicians we can not only lift spirits but also raise funds for the charity’s invaluable work.”

Les Misérables, written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Production Photos: Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in London

Production Photos: Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in London

20 PHOTOS
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Boe in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Boe and Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Bradley Jaden in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Bradley Jaden and Rob Houchen in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
John Owen-Jones in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Michael Ball in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
